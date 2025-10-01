Jane Goodall, renowned primatologist and conservationist, dies at 91

Jane Goodall, the British primatologist whose groundbreaking research on chimpanzees transformed the field of ethology and inspired generations of conservationists, has died at 91.

The Jane Goodall Institute said she died on Wednesday of natural causes while in California for a speaking tour in the United States.

“Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world,” the institute said in a statement.

“Today, the UN family mourns the loss of Dr. Jane Goodall. The scientist, conservationist and UN Messenger of Peace worked tirelessly for our planet and all its inhabitants, leaving an extraordinary legacy for humanity and nature,” the United Nations said in a statement.

Goodall rose to international prominence in the 1960s through her pioneering work at Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania, where she documented chimpanzees using tools and displaying complex social behaviors once thought to be uniquely human. Her discoveries reshaped scientific understanding of the relationship between humans and other primates.

Credit: National Geographic

Beyond science, Goodall became one of the world’s most prominent environmental advocates, founding the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977 to promote conservation, animal welfare, and community-centered development. She also launched the Roots & Shoots program, empowering young people worldwide to take action for animals, people, and the environment.

Goodall’s efforts earned her countless honors, including damehood from Queen Elizabeth II in 2004 and recognition as one of the UN’s Messengers of Peace. She authored numerous books, delivered thousands of lectures, and inspired films and documentaries that carried her message of coexistence across the globe.

“Jane changed the way the world understands animals, people, and the natural world,” The Jane Goodall Institute UK said. “From her groundbreaking discoveries at Gombe to her tireless work for conservation and peace, she inspired millions with her courage, compassion, and unwavering hope.”

“Today is a profoundly sad day for the planet.” the institute added. “But Jane’s light continues in all of us.”

