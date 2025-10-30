JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures passengers

A JetBlue flight traveling from Mexico to New Jersey made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, after experiencing a drop in altitude, according to the airline. Several passengers were injured.

JetBlue Airlines Flight 1230, an Airbus A320-232 registered as N605JB, diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The aircraft had departed from Cancun International Airport and was bound for Newark Liberty International Airport.

JetBlue said in a statement that the aircraft experienced a drop in altitude and was met by medical personnel after landing. Several passengers and crew members were evaluated, and those requiring additional care were taken to a local hospital.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause,” JetBlue said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved.”

The FAA said it is investigating the incident and described its information as preliminary. It did not specify what caused the altitude loss. The number and condition of those injured have not been confirmed.