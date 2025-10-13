World
Madagascar president says he is in safe place after assassination attempt
Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina said he is sheltering in a “safe place” after what he described as an attempt on his life, following weeks of protests calling for his resignation and an alleged coup attempt.
In a live broadcast on Facebook, Rajoelina said “a group of military personnel and politicians planned to assassinate me,” according to BBC News. The 51-year-old president did not reveal his location, though unconfirmed reports earlier suggested he had fled aboard a French military aircraft.
The announcement came a day after the government said it had thwarted an “illegal attempt to take power by force.” Heavy gunfire was reported over the weekend in the capital, Antananarivo, as soldiers and armed groups clashed during what has been described as a coup attempt.
Videos shared online showed crowds cheering and chanting in support of soldiers involved in the unrest.
Local media reported that the coup attempt followed youth-led protests demanding Rajoelina’s resignation over corruption, rising costs, and what critics call authoritarian rule. Demonstrations, largely driven by Gen Z activists, have persisted for weeks despite warnings from security forces.
Rajoelina, who first seized power in a 2009 coup before returning to the presidency in 2019, has faced growing discontent amid inflation and economic hardship. The African Union and South Africa’s government have urged calm and called on all parties to respect constitutional order.
