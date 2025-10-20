World
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Dominican Republic, according to preliminary reports. Shaking was felt strongly across parts of the Caribbean nation.
The quake occurred at around 3:13 p.m. on Monday and was centered in San José de Ocoa Province, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). It struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the surface.
The epicenter was located about 17 kilometers (10.5 miles) from Azua and roughly 68 kilometers (43 miles) northeast of Santo Domingo.
Residents across the country reported feeling strong tremors, particularly in Santo Domingo and areas near the epicenter.
“First time I felt a tremor like that, I thought it was because I was dizzy,” said user Hegel Martínez on X.
The earthquake comes as the Dominican Republic monitors a potential tropical cyclone forming in the Caribbean. Forecast models suggest the system could affect the country, though the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) has not yet announced an official track.
The Caribbean region sits at the intersection of several major tectonic plates, the North American, South American, Cocos, and Nazca plates, creating one of the world’s most geologically complex zones, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Magnitude 5.0 earthquake rattles Dominican Republic
Shell fragments from Camp Pendleton strike California Highway Patrol vehicle
“Priceless” royal jewels stolen from the Louvre in daring heist
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
Most Viewed
-
World22 hours ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Business5 days ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Health23 hours ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
World6 days ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
World4 days ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela
-
World3 days ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
Entertainment6 days ago
D’Angelo, neo-soul icon behind ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel),’ dead at 51
-
Legal6 days ago
Mexican cartels offering bounties to kill ICE and Border Patrol agents, DHS says