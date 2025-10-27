Minnesota man charged with threatening U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi

Federal authorities have charged a Minnesota man with transmitting an online threat to kill U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi after he allegedly posted a murder-for-hire message on TikTok offering $45,000 for her death, according to an FBI affidavit.

The affidavit, obtained by Fox News and filed on October 16 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, accuses 30-year-old Tyler Maxon Avalos of posting an image of Attorney General Bondi with a red sniper-scope dot on her forehead.

The post read: “WANTED: Pam Bondi / REWARD: 45,000 / DEAD OR ALIVE (PREFERABLY DEAD).” The FBI said Avalos also commented “cough cough when they don’t serve us then what?” under the image.

A TikTok user reported the post to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center on October 9, describing it as a solicitation to kill the attorney general. Agents obtained screenshots of the post and began tracing the account, which displayed a symbol the FBI said is associated with anarchy.

Investigators linked the account to Avalos after TikTok provided subscriber data showing that the account had been created on September 7 with an IP address registered to a St. Paul residence. Follow-up requests to Google and Comcast confirmed the subscriber name “Tyler Avalos” and matched the same address and phone number.

FBI agents later conducted surveillance at the St. Paul apartment and observed Avalos exiting the building. The agency also confirmed his name on the apartment’s mailbox, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Avalos has prior convictions in multiple states, including a 2022 felony stalking conviction in Dakota County, Minnesota, and a 2016 felony domestic battery conviction in Polk County, Florida.

The FBI said there is probable cause to believe Avalos knowingly transmitted a threat to injure another person across state lines.