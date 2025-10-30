National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C. extended through February

The deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C., has been extended into early next year, according to NewsNation.

The troops’ orders, which were set to expire at the end of November, have been renewed for another 90-day period, keeping National Guard personnel in the capital through at least February 2026, according to NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer, citing a defense official.

The deployment began in August under a presidential order from President Trump, who cited crime reduction, public safety, and city “beautification” efforts as reasons for the mobilization. The order also placed the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under temporary federal control.

The deployment included troops from the D.C. National Guard as well as units from several other states. Since then, the mission has been extended multiple times.

Court filings from the D.C. Attorney General’s office previously suggested that officials were preparing for a “long-term persistent presence” that could last well into the summer of 2026.

The deployment in Washington, D.C., is part of a broader federal initiative in which the Trump administration has deployed National Guard troops or other federal forces to several cities, including Los Angeles, Portland, Memphis, and Chicago.