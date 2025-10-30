New York declares emergency as shutdown is set to halt federal food aid

New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and announced $65 million in state funding for emergency food assistance after federal food aid for millions of New Yorkers was set to end on November 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The governor’s office said in a statement on Thursday that the loss of funding would affect approximately 3 million residents who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

The Trump administration has said that SNAP payments cannot continue without congressional appropriations, citing the lapse in funding caused by the shutdown, which began on October 1.

“The Trump administration is cutting food assistance off for three million New Yorkers, leaving our state to face an unprecedented public health crisis,” Governor Hochul claimed.

Hochul said the state funds will help food banks and pantries provide roughly 40 million meals statewide. The allocation includes $40 million for the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program and $25 million for Nourish NY, which distributes surplus agricultural products from New York farms to food relief organizations.

The governor also directed members of the Empire State Service Corps and SUNY Corps to assist food banks and pantries during what she described as a period of “increased need.”

New York, along with 24 other states, has filed a lawsuit seeking to compel the federal government to release emergency SNAP funds. Hochul joined 20 other governors in signing a letter urging the administration to restore payments.

The Trump administration has blamed Democratic lawmakers for the shutdown and the resulting suspension of food assistance, saying they blocked key bills required to keep the government funded.

The shutdown began after Congress failed to pass appropriations bills amid a dispute over healthcare subsidies.