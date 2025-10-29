Over 60 killed in Brazil’s largest police operation in Rio de Janeiro

At least 64 people were killed when thousands of police officers carried out a major operation against a criminal organization in Rio de Janeiro, according to local officials. Four police officers and about 60 suspected gang members were among the dead.

The raids took place on Tuesday in the Alemão and Penha complexes, two large clusters of favelas in northern Rio, in what authorities described as the largest security operation in the state’s history. About 2,500 police and soldiers took part, supported by helicopters, armored vehicles, and drones.

Rio de Janeiro Governor Cláudio Castro said the operation, called Containment, was aimed at capturing leaders of the Red Command, one of Brazil’s most powerful criminal factions.

Castro said the suspects were using “war technology,” including drones, bombs, and heavy weapons, and called the campaign part of a broader fight against “narcoterrorism.”

Authorities said 81 people were arrested and 93 rifles were seized along with more than half a ton of drugs. Castro announced that ten gang leaders will be transferred to federal prisons.

Footage shared online showed intense gunfire and explosions as smoke rose over the favelas. A drone controlled by criminals was seen dropping explosives on security forces.

Human rights groups and the United Nations expressed concern over the high number of deaths and called for an independent investigation.

Officials said the operation followed more than a year of investigation and was conducted with the support of prosecutors and the Supreme Court’s oversight requirements, including the use of body cameras and medical teams in the area. Authorities said the operation remains ongoing.