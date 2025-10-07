Papua New Guinea struck by strong 6.6 earthquake

A strong magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake occurred at 9:05 p.m. local time on Tuesday and was centered on the eastern side of New Guinea island at a depth of about 99 kilometers (62 miles), the USGS said.

The epicenter was located roughly 26 kilometers (16 miles) from Lae City and about 309 kilometers (192 miles) from the capital, Port Moresby.

USGS assessments estimated that about 250,000 people near the epicenter may have felt strong shaking, while another 375,000 experienced moderate shaking.

The agency said the likelihood of casualties or significant damage is low, noting that Papua New Guinea frequently experiences large earthquakes. No tsunami warnings were issued.

Papua New Guinea lies along one of the world’s most active tectonic regions, where the Australia and Pacific plates collide. The boundary stretches for thousands of kilometers and is marked by frequent large earthquakes caused by subduction, where one plate moves beneath the other.

The region surrounding New Guinea and the Solomon Islands has produced dozens of major quakes since 1900, including several above magnitude 8.0.