Rare tornado in northern France kills 1 and injures 9

A rare tornado hit several towns in Val-d’Oise, a French department located just north of Paris, killing one person and injuring nine others, according to officials.

The storm hit on Monday afternoon, causing extensive damage in the towns of Ermont, Eaubonne, Andilly, Montmorency, and Franconville, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said.

“A sudden and unusually intense tornado hit several municipalities in Val-d’Oise, causing the death of one person and seriously injuring several others,” Nuñez said in a post on X.

According to the Val-d’Oise prefecture, one person died, four others were critically injured, and five sustained less severe injuries. About 1,700 homes were left without electricity, and dozens of residents were evacuated to a local gymnasium in Ermont, which was opened to provide temporary shelter.

Pontoise prosecutor Guirec Le Bras said the deceased was a 23-year-old construction worker who was at a job site when the storm hit. A police source told TF1 that cranes and trees collapsed in the area, located roughly six kilometers (about four miles) north of Argenteuil.

Over 150 firefighters, paramedics, and police officers carried out 324 interventions and responded to more than 700 emergency calls following the tornado.

Tornadoes are uncommon in France but do occur a few times each year, typically in the country’s north and west. They are generally weak and short-lived compared to those in North America, though some can cause significant damage.

Authorities said recovery operations are continuing and warned residents to avoid wooded or damaged areas and to stay clear of downed power lines.

🌪️ Images impressionnantes de la tornade qui a frappé Ermont dans le Val-d'Oise ce lundi vers 17h45. Trois grues sont tombées ! (© hakim.9212) pic.twitter.com/7rpZuOpzSv — Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) October 20, 2025