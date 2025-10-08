Entertainment
Reggaeton artist Zion hospitalized after ATV accident in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Zion has been hospitalized after being seriously injured in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident, according to his management team and local media.
In a statement on Tuesday, Zion’s management said the singer, whose real name is Félix Ortiz, is under medical care after the ATV accident and that his condition “remains reserved,” with doctors closely monitoring his recovery.
“We are waiting for new updates from the medical team treating him,” the statement said, thanking fans for their support and asking for patience and privacy during his recovery.
According to Telemundo Puerto Rico, Zion was admitted to the Medical Center in San Juan after reportedly suffering multiple traumas in an ATV accident.
Dr. Israel Ayala, the facility’s medical director, said the artist is in serious but stable condition and that his medical team is evaluating his response to treatment. He also noted that Zion is in significant pain and may require surgery.
Ortiz, rose to fame in the early 2000s alongside fellow Puerto Rican artist Lennox with hits such as “Yo Voy,” “Otra Vez,” and “Embriágame.”
The duo became one of reggaeton’s most influential acts, helping define the genre’s early sound and collaborating with artists including Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, and J Balvin.
