US News
Research monkeys escape after truck overturns in Mississippi
A truck carrying research monkeys overturned in Mississippi, releasing several primates and leading authorities to warn the public to avoid contact with the animals, according to officials.
The crash occurred along Interstate 59 near the town of Heidelberg on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department. The truck was transporting rhesus monkeys from Tulane University when it overturned.
In an update, the sheriff’s office said all but one of the escaped monkeys had been “destroyed.” State wildlife officers are assisting in the search for the remaining monkey.
The sheriff’s office said the animals can carry hepatitis C, herpes, and COVID-19, but Tulane University stated the primates were not infectious.
“The primates in question belong to another entity & aren’t infectious,” Tulare University said in a statement. “We’re actively collaborating with local authorities & will send a team of animal care experts to assist as needed.”
Heidelberg is a small town in southeastern Mississippi, located along Interstate 59 about 80 miles southeast of Jackson.
