Suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in San Antonio motel shootout
Two police officers were wounded and a suspect was killed during a shootout outside a motel in San Antonio, Texas, according to authorities.
San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said officers responded after a woman called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The call disconnected, but dispatchers identified the location as a motel in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90, near West Military Drive.
Before the call, an officer and a police cadet were already in the parking lot when the suspect began taunting them from behind a fence, McManus said.
When additional officers arrived, the suspect, reported by KSAT as 36-year-old Odon Paul Bustos, told them, “I’m not going back to prison,” then ran toward the back of the building, pulled a gun from his waistband, and opened fire.
Three officers returned fire, fatally striking Bustos. Two officers were hit, both in the arm, and one suffered a second wound in another area, McManus said. The cadet was not injured.
“We are very, very lucky,” the chief said, adding that one officer physically jumped on the suspect during the confrontation.
According to KSAT, the suspect had three active warrants for aggravated robbery, parole violation, and obstructing a court order. Records show a criminal history dating back to 2009, including arrests for drug possession, assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The motive for the original 911 call remains under investigation.
