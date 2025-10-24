Tropical Storm Melissa could strengthen into Category 5 hurricane near Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa is forecast to rapidly intensify as it moves through the Caribbean Sea and could reach Category 5 strength when it nears Jamaica early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

In its latest advisory issued Friday afternoon, the NHC said Melissa had strengthened to near-hurricane force as it drifted north through the Caribbean Sea.

Forecasters said the storm is expected to undergo rapid intensification over the weekend as it moves across very warm waters and encounters lighter wind shear.

The hurricane center now predicts Melissa will reach peak sustained winds of around 155 mph within 60 hours, the threshold for a Category 5 hurricane, noting there is “a distinct possibility that Melissa could become a Category 5 hurricane during this time period.”

The agency cited the storm’s improved structure and favorable atmospheric conditions as key factors behind the sharp increase in intensity guidance.

Melissa could approach Jamaica by early next week, bringing life-threatening winds, flash flooding, landslides, and a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rainfall is also expected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where officials warned of potentially catastrophic flooding and landslides.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has already produced four hurricanes, including two that reached Category 5 intensity.