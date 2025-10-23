Tropical Storm Melissa expected to become major hurricane near Jamaica

Tropical Storm Melissa is strengthening over the central Caribbean and could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane by late this weekend or early next week, posing a threat to Jamaica and parts of Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of Thursday morning, Melissa was nearly stationary about midway between Hispaniola and Jamaica, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (70 km/h) and a minimum central pressure of 1003 millibars. The storm was drifting slowly north-northwest at about 2 mph (3 km/h), the NHC said.

Forecasters said wind shear over the system is decreasing and ocean temperatures near 30°C (86°F) could fuel rapid strengthening once the storm’s circulation becomes better organized.

The NHC expects Melissa to reach hurricane strength within 48 hours and potentially intensify into a Category 3 major hurricane by Sunday, with peak winds around 130 mph (210 km/h).

“Melissa is expected to meander over the central Caribbean Sea for several days and become a major hurricane by late this weekend or early next week,” the NHC said in its latest advisory. “Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion, since strong winds and flooding rains could begin in Jamaica by Friday or Saturday.”

A Hurricane Watch remains in effect for Haiti, from the border with the Dominican Republic to Port-au-Prince, and a Hurricane Watch has also been issued for Jamaica.

Forecasters warned that Melissa’s slow movement could bring a prolonged period of damaging winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening flash floods and landslides.

While computer models generally agree Melissa will turn westward in the coming days, uncertainty remains over its exact track and proximity to Jamaica. The NHC said some model projections place the center south of the island, while others bring it directly over Jamaica.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, which has already produced four hurricanes, including two that reached Category 5 intensity.