Venezuela claims capture of CIA-linked mercenaries in alleged plot to provoke war

Venezuela’s government says it has captured a group of mercenaries allegedly working under the direction of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out a false-flag attack aimed at sparking a military conflict.

In a statement, the Venezuelan government said the operation was connected to planned “military exercises” in Trinidad and Tobago between October 26 and 30, which it described as being coordinated and financed by U.S. Southern Command.

Venezuelan officials alleged the captured group was preparing to attack a U.S. vessel near the maritime border between Venezuela and Trinidad to justify an American-led intervention.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil said in a social media post on Monday that the alleged CIA operation intended to “attack a U.S. military ship stationed in Trinidad and Tobago and then blame Venezuela.” He added that Venezuelan authorities were dismantling a CIA-funded criminal cell linked to the plot.

Article continues below the player

The Venezuelan government accused Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of yielding her country’s sovereignty to U.S. interests and described the planned exercises as a “grave threat” to peace in the Caribbean.

The statement warned that any aggression would be met with a firm response, asserting that Venezuela “will defend its sovereignty without hesitation.”

The accusations follow a recent U.S. military strike that destroyed a vessel allegedly operated by the Venezuelan criminal group Tren de Aragua, killing six people.

The operation, authorized by President Trump, was the tenth strike since early September in a campaign targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels.

Trump has confirmed that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela and said U.S. military activity in the region will soon expand from maritime to land-based missions.

Venezuelan officials have not provided evidence to support their allegations about the alleged false-flag plot.