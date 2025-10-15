War Secretary Hegseth’s plane makes emergency landing in U.K.

A plane carrying U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an emergency landing in the United Kingdom after a crack was detected in the aircraft’s windshield, officials said.

Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, said the aircraft diverted while returning to the United States from a NATO defense ministers meeting on Wednesday.

“The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe,” Parnell said.

BBC News reported that the aircraft began losing altitude off the southwest coast of Ireland before turning east and descending to about 10,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24. At that time, the plane transmitted a “7700 squawk code,” signaling a general emergency onboard.

Hegseth later confirmed he was safe, posting, “All good. Thank God. Continue mission!” on social media.

The Pentagon did not immediately say when Hegseth is expected to continue his trip back to the United States.