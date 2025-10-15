World
War Secretary Hegseth’s plane makes emergency landing in U.K.
A plane carrying U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made an emergency landing in the United Kingdom after a crack was detected in the aircraft’s windshield, officials said.
Sean Parnell, Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs, said the aircraft diverted while returning to the United States from a NATO defense ministers meeting on Wednesday.
“The plane landed based on standard procedures and everyone onboard, including Secretary Hegseth, is safe,” Parnell said.
BBC News reported that the aircraft began losing altitude off the southwest coast of Ireland before turning east and descending to about 10,000 feet, according to flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24. At that time, the plane transmitted a “7700 squawk code,” signaling a general emergency onboard.
Hegseth later confirmed he was safe, posting, “All good. Thank God. Continue mission!” on social media.
The Pentagon did not immediately say when Hegseth is expected to continue his trip back to the United States.
Suspect killed, 2 officers wounded in San Antonio motel shootout
War Secretary Hegseth’s plane makes emergency landing in U.K.
Trump confirms authorizing CIA activity in Venezuela
At least 16 killed in Bangladesh factory and chemical warehouse fire
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
Medical helicopter crashes onto highway in Sacramento, California
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Reggaeton artist Zion hospitalized after ATV accident in Puerto Rico
-
World6 days ago
Gunmen open fire at concert in Peru, injuring members of popular band
-
US News1 week ago
June tornado in North Dakota upgraded to EF5; first in U.S. since 2013
-
Legal1 week ago
2 deputies wounded in Louisiana courthouse shooting
-
World22 hours ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
Legal1 week ago
Teen arrested after stepfather found decapitated inside NYC home
-
World7 days ago
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in Chemistry for metal–organic frameworks