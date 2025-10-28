Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning

Damage has been reported in Kilgore, Texas, after a tornado warning was issued for the area, according to meteorologists and local reports. The warning has since been canceled.

The warning was issued at around 3:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday by the NWS office in Shreveport. It covered Kilgore, Laird Hill, and nearby communities after meteorologists reported an “observed tornado,” meaning one was either sighted or detected by radar.

The NWS said the warning covered an area with nearly 25,000 residents and noted that pea-sized hail was also possible.

Footage shared on social media by user Cali Moss showed roof damage to buildings and debris scattered in Kilgore, though it remains unclear if the damage was caused by a tornado or by severe storm winds.

Earlier in the day, the NWS warned of the potential for strong to severe storms, noting a “non-zero tornado threat” along with gusty winds and hail across parts of East Texas.

Kilgore is a small city in East Texas, located about 120 miles southeast of Dallas and roughly 60 miles west of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Tornadoes are relatively common in Texas during October, as the state often experiences a secondary severe weather season in the fall. Cooler air from the north interacting with lingering Gulf moisture can trigger strong thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, particularly in East and Central Texas.