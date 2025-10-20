US News
Worker dies after burial vault collapses at Dallas-area funeral home
A worker died after being trapped beneath a burial vault at a cemetery in the Dallas, Texas area, according to officials.
Emergency crews were called at about 2:06 p.m. Monday to 13005 Greenville Avenue after reports that a burial vault had fallen on a worker, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue. When firefighters arrived, they found the man pinned from the waist down.
A burial vault is a reinforced container that surrounds a casket underground to prevent the grave from collapsing and protect it from soil and water.
Although the department’s Urban Search and Rescue team was dispatched as a precaution, the first arriving unit was able to lift the vault using hydraulic spreaders and air bags to free him. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries to his lower body.
Dallas Fire-Rescue later confirmed that the man died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.
The incident occurred at Restland Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory, located near the boundary between Dallas and Richardson.
10 injured after box truck crash sends van onto sidewalk in Lower Manhattan
Fires intentionally set at 2 churches in North Carolina, officials say
Worker dies after burial vault collapses at Dallas-area funeral home
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
Most Viewed
-
World1 day ago
Cargo plane plunges into sea at Hong Kong airport; 2 killed
-
Business5 days ago
YouTube restores service after widespread global outage
-
Health1 day ago
Mexico reports new human case of H5 bird flu
-
World6 days ago
Car bomb explodes near shopping mall in Ecuador’s largest city
-
World4 days ago
Estonia permanently closes road through Russian territory
-
World4 days ago
U.S. Special Operations helicopters spotted near Venezuela
-
Legal3 hours ago
Man armed with AR-15 arrested after threats to ‘shoot up’ Atlanta airport
-
Entertainment6 days ago
D’Angelo, neo-soul icon behind ‘Untitled (How Does It Feel),’ dead at 51