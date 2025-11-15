Legal
15 people shot, 4 killed, at birthday party in Stockton, California
At least 4 people were killed, including children, and 11 others were injured when gunfire erupted at a banquet hall in Stockton, California where a birthday party was taking place, according to local officials. No arrests were immediately made.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on Saturday when officers were called to a banquet hall near the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue in Stockton, a city east of San Francisco.
Heather Brent, a sheriff’s office spokesperson, confirmed on Sunday that 15 people were shot at the gathering, including 4 victims who succumbed to their injuries. Their names were not immediately released but Brent said they were aged 8, 9, 14 and 21.
More than 100 people were at the banquet hall when the gunfire rang out, which one witness in the area said went on for “at least a minute.” A city official said the gathering was for a child’s birthday party.
A possible motive for Saturday’s deadly shooting was not immediately known but investigators said it appeared to be a targeted incident. No arrests were made as of Sunday morning.
“Our understanding at this time is that the individual responsible is still outstanding,” San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas said at a briefing. “If you have any information as to this individual, reach out immediately, and if you are this individual, turn yourself in immediately.”
Stockton Mayor Christina Fugazi said: “This is Thanksgiving weekend. This is when families come together, celebrate, share memories, give each other love, and unfortunately, tonight, heaven is a little bigger with the individuals, children and adults that, unfortunately, did not make it. Stockton is better than this.”
