US News
2 girls injured after falling from Ferris wheel at Louisiana festival
Two young girls were injured when they fell from a Ferris wheel at a festival in Louisiana, according to officials.
The accident occurred around noon on Saturday at the Pointe Coupee Harvest Festival in the city of New Roads, in Pointe Coupee Parish, northwest of Baton Rouge, according to Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux.
Both victims, who are under the age of 13, were ejected from a carriage while a third girl in the same carriage was rescued by first responders.
One of the girls sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a hospital in Baton Rouge, while the other, who suffered “major” injuries, was transported by ambulance, according to Thibodeaux.
Footage from the scene showed police aiding one of the victims near the base of the Ferris wheel, where the carriage was visibly tilted and a girl clung to its side.
All festival rides were temporarily shut down for inspection by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, according to local news outlet Pointe Coupee Banner. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
2 girls injured after falling from Ferris wheel at Louisiana festival
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
YouTube TV drops Disney’s ABC and ESPN after companies fail to reach deal
Most Viewed
-
US News3 days ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
US News1 week ago
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
-
World7 days ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
Legal1 week ago
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
-
World24 hours ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News4 days ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
World1 hour ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
US News5 days ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning