2 National Guard members injured in ambush shooting near White House

UPDATE: “We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information,” Governor Patrick Morrisey said in a new statement.

Two members of the National Guard were shot and killed in an ambush-style attack near the White House, according to officials. The suspect, who was also shot, is in custody.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday afternoon at 17th and I Street NW, just north of the White House grounds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). CBS News, citing two federal law enforcement sources, reported that the guardsmen were targeted in what was described as an ambush attack.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey confirmed the deaths in a series of posts on social media. He said early information indicated that one West Virginia Guard member had died and the second had been taken to a hospital, but later reported that both had succumbed to their injuries.

“It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries,” Morrisey said. “These brave West Virginians lost their lives in the service of their country.”

Authorities have not released the names of the service members.

MPD said one suspect was taken into custody, but no details have been released about the person’s identity, injuries, or motive. NBC News reported that the suspect was also shot after an exchange of gunfire with the National Guard troops.

President Trump responded earlier in the afternoon before the deaths were confirmed, saying both guardsmen had been critically wounded. He posted, “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded… is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price.”

The White House and several nearby federal buildings were placed on temporary lockdown as police secured the area, according to officials. The president was at Mar-a-Lago in Florida at the time of the shooting.

Footage from the scene showed the guardsmen receiving emergency aid near a bus stop with shattered glass around the shelter. A significant law enforcement and emergency response presence could be seen throughout the area.