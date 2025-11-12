World
37 killed after passenger bus plunges into ravine in southern Peru
At least 37 people were killed when a passenger bus careened off a highway and fell more than 330 feet into a ravine in southern Peru, according to regional health officials.
The crash happened around midnight on Tuesday in the district of Ocoña, in Camaná province in the Arequipa region. Officials said the bus collided with a pickup truck before veering off the road and plunging into the ravine.
Local officials said rescue teams from the National Police, firefighters, and the Public Ministry worked through the morning to reach victims scattered along the steep terrain.
The bus, operated by the company Llamosas, had departed from the town of Chala in Caravelí province and was traveling toward the city of Arequipa when it went off the roadway at approximately kilometer 780 of the Panamericana Sur highway, according to RPP Noticias.
Initial reports from the Arequipa Regional Health Directorate listed 24 injured passengers, while a later assessment put the number at 25, including three children. Among those injured are an eight-month-old baby, a four-year-old child, and a municipal councilor.
Most of the wounded were taken to the Camaná Hospital, and six were transferred to Arequipa because of the severity of their injuries.
Officials said the driver of the pickup truck tested positive for alcohol, which investigators believe contributed to the collision that preceded the bus’s fall. Authorities have opened a formal investigation to determine the full circumstances of the crash.
Chinese researcher pleads guilty to smuggling biological pathogen into the U.S.
Major Dubai Events Where a Luxury Car Rental Makes All the Difference
Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized in Chicago, family says
House passes bill to reopen federal government after 43-day shutdown
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News1 week ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
Politics3 days ago
Senate reaches deal to end record shutdown – CNN
-
US News1 week ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News1 week ago
FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system
-
US News1 week ago
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
-
Politics6 days ago
Foreign hackers breach U.S. Congressional Budget Office – WaPo
-
World3 days ago
Dozens injured in train collision near Bratislava, Slovakia
-
Legal1 week ago
Chinese man living in NY convicted of espionage involving U.S. defense research