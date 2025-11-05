US News
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
Multiple firefighters were injured when an explosion occurred near a burning vehicle in the Bronx, New York City, according to preliminary information.
The explosion occurred on Wednesday night near Fox Street and Westchester Avenue, a mixed residential and commercial area, according to the NYC’s official emergency notification system.
Emergency responders said several firefighters were injured, and preliminary information from PIX11 indicated that five were hurt and taken to a hospital.
A video posted on social media showed a white commercial van on fire moments before an explosion erupted just behind it, sending a large fireball into the air. The cause of the blast remains unclear.
