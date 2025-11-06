6 killed and 8 injured in shooting at bar in central Mexico

An armed group opened fire inside a bar in the city of Tula in central Mexico, killing six people and injuring eight others, according to officials and local media reports.

The shooting occurred early Saturday at the bar La Resaka in Tula, a city in the state of Hidalgo located about 55 miles north of Mexico City, according to the Hidalgo state government. Officials said a group of attackers entered the establishment and began shooting at those inside.

Initially, four people were reported killed, but two of the injured later died after being taken to hospitals. Eight others were injured in the attack, though local officials did not immediately release information about their conditions or identities.

State officials in Hidalgo said in a statement that the state’s security cabinet met in response to the attack and agreed to deploy actions to locate and arrest those responsible. The statement said police patrols in the area will be reinforced. No arrests have been announced.

Local authorities in Tula issued a separate statement saying they launched a coordinated security operation with federal and state agencies, including Mexico’s National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense.

El Universal reported that the southern region of Hidalgo, including Tula, has been identified as an area of conflict between criminal groups fighting over illicit activities such as fuel theft, drug sales, extortion, and protection payments.

One of the groups operating in the region is the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), which has been designated a terrorist organization by the Trump administration.