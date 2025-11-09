9 injured in shooting at Airbnb party in Bath Township, Ohio

Nine people were injured when gunfire erupted during a large party at a short-term rental home in Bath Township, Ohio, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday at a residence in the 900 block of Top O Hill Drive, which had been rented as an Airbnb, Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli said. The home, located about 10 miles west of Akron, hosted a party that was widely promoted on social media and drew a large crowd of mostly juveniles.

Sinopoli said officers arrived to find a “chaotic scene” and provided life-saving aid to the injured. Nine victims, most of them under the age of 18, were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said it’s not yet clear whether all nine victims were shot; at least one may have suffered a leg injury from a fall, according to Sinopoli.

Preliminary evidence suggests that most of the gunfire occurred on the first floor of the residence, according to Sinopoli. Multiple shell casings were recovered inside the home, and investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and social media posts as part of the ongoing investigation.

“We can confirm that a large party was taking place at this location, which was advertised on various social media platforms drawing a significant crowd,” Sinopoli said. “The violence that erupted resulted in a total of nine victims sustaining injuries, and our deepest sympathy goes out to the victims, families, and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

The Bath Township Police Department said the shooting is being investigated with assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, as well as local and federal partners, including the ATF and FBI. Authorities are also in contact with Airbnb and the property owner, as short-term rentals are not permitted under Bath Township zoning regulations.

Sinopoli noted that a similar incident occurred in 2017 at another short-term rental in the township, when one person was wounded. “It’s pretty much an indicator that no community is immune from violence, and this happened to be in Bath Township again,” he said.

Police are asking anyone who attended the party or has information about the shooting to contact the Bath Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-666-3736.