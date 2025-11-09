9 killed, 20 injured in vehicle explosion in New Delhi, India

Nine people were killed and at least 20 others were injured when a vehicle exploded in New Delhi, India, according to officials. Authorities have launched a terrorism investigation.

The incident occurred at around 6:52 p.m. on Monday near the Red Fort Metro Station, close to one of India’s most visited landmarks. The explosion originated from a white Hyundai i20 that was stopped at a traffic light, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said.

The explosion damaged several nearby vehicles and scattered debris across the busy area, killing nine people and injuring at least 20 others.

Police said the car involved in the explosion was registered in Haryana state, and investigators are questioning its previous owner. Authorities have also opened a terrorism investigation into the blast.

India’s National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard have taken charge of the investigation.

The explosion occurred on the same day police discovered nearly 3,000 kilograms (about 6,600 pounds) of explosives in the nearby city of Faridabad, about 30 miles from the capital, though officials have not said whether the two incidents are connected.

Several Indian states and major cities have been placed on high alert, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, while security was tightened at airports, government buildings, and railway stations across the country, NDTV reported.

“Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a statement. “May the injured recover at the earliest.”