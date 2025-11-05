Politics
Abigail Spanberger projected to win Virginia governor’s race, flipping seat for Democrats
Democrat Abigail Spanberger is projected to have won the Virginia governor’s race, defeating her Republican opponent and flipping the state’s top office for Democrats, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ).
At 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, shortly after polls closed in Virginia, early results showed Democrat Abigail Spanberger leading Republican Winsome Earle-Sears with about 55% of the vote to 45%, according to DDHQ, with roughly 12% of precincts reporting.
Virginia’s constitution prohibits governors from serving consecutive terms, barring incumbent Republican Glenn Youngkin from running again. Spanberger will be sworn in on January 17 as the state’s 75th governor for a four-year term.
This year’s contest was one of only two gubernatorial races in the nation, alongside New Jersey, and the only Republican-held governorship on the ballot in 2025.
Historically, Virginia’s off-year gubernatorial elections have often served as a bellwether for national politics. Since 1976, the winning party has typically opposed the sitting U.S. president’s party in 11 of the last 12 elections, according to NBC News.
