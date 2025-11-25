Afghanistan says Pakistani airstrike killed 10 civilians near border

Afghan authorities say a Pakistani airstrike hit a home in eastern Afghanistan and killed 10 civilians, all but one of them children, according to the Taliban.

The Taliban said on Monday that the strike occurred around midnight in the Mughalki area of Gurbuz district in Khost Province, a mountainous region in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.

According to the statement from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, nine children and one woman were killed when the home was targeted. Mujahid also said separate strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces wounded four civilians.

The reported airstrikes follow a suicide bombing at a paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, that killed three security personnel. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The allegation follows several weeks of cross-border clashes and Pakistani air operations inside Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.

Pakistan has not publicly commented on the latest reported strikes.