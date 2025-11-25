World
Afghanistan says Pakistani airstrike killed 10 civilians near border
Afghan authorities say a Pakistani airstrike hit a home in eastern Afghanistan and killed 10 civilians, all but one of them children, according to the Taliban.
The Taliban said on Monday that the strike occurred around midnight in the Mughalki area of Gurbuz district in Khost Province, a mountainous region in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan.
According to the statement from spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, nine children and one woman were killed when the home was targeted. Mujahid also said separate strikes in Kunar and Paktika provinces wounded four civilians.
The reported airstrikes follow a suicide bombing at a paramilitary headquarters in Peshawar, Pakistan, that killed three security personnel. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The allegation follows several weeks of cross-border clashes and Pakistani air operations inside Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.
Pakistan has not publicly commented on the latest reported strikes.
U.S. MQ-9 Reaper crashes off South Korean coast during routine mission
Trump orders review of Muslim Brotherhood chapters for possible terror designations
Afghanistan says Pakistani airstrike killed 10 civilians near border
Trump signs order creating national “Genesis Mission” for AI research
Most Viewed
-
World1 day ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Politics1 week ago
U.S. to designate Maduro-linked Cartel de los Soles as terrorist organization
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports fatal H5N1 bird flu case in 22-year-old man
-
Legal5 days ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World5 days ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Politics1 week ago
Epstein survivors release PSA calling on Congress to release all files
-
Legal4 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico