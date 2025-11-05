Texas Amber Alert: Infant Armani Woods last seen with woman in Austin

UPDATE: Armani has been found. The amber alert has been canceled.

A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for 50-day-old Armani Woods, who is missing in Austin and was last seen with a woman, according to local officials. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.

Armani was last seen at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at 11105 North Interstate 35 Service Road Northbound in Austin, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. No additional information has been released.

Armani is described as a 50-day-old Black male with brown eyes. His hair color is unknown. He is approximately 1 foot 10 inches tall and weighs 14 pounds.

Authorities said Armani was last seen with 32-year-old Kayla Washington. She is described as a Black female with brown eyes and black hair, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. Washington was last seen wearing a dark navy blue shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who sees Armani or Kayla Washington is urged to call 911 immediately, or contact the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000 if you have any information that could assist in the investigation.

