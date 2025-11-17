World
At least 12 killed after bus plunges down mountainside in Ecuador
At least 12 people were killed and 10 others were injured when a bus overturned and fell down a ravine in central Ecuador, according to officials.
The National Secretariat for Risk Management said the crash occurred on Sunday on the Ambato–Guaranda route, in the the Simiatug area, when a transport unit rolled down a steep mountainside.
Police, firefighters, and medical teams responded to the scene to begin rescue operations and recover the victims.
Local media reported that the bus belonged to the Ambateñita No. 30 cooperative and was traveling the interprovincial route between Ambato and Guaranda. Witnesses said the vehicle fell roughly 1,000 feet down the slope.
Video filmed by a passerby showed the bus tumbling down the ravine and narrowly missing a home in a sparsely populated area. Debris and personal belongings were scattered across the hillside where the vehicle rolled. People were later seen running toward the wreckage to assist the victims.
Authorities have not released additional details about the cause of the crash.
Bolívar, momento donde el bus interprovincial sufrió el accidente de transito en el sector de Simiatug.— We News (@wenewsec) November 16, 2025
El bus salió desde Ambato y hasta el momento se reportan 14 fallecidos y varios heridos pic.twitter.com/s8Y9TdQTeu
