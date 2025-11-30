Atlantic hurricane season ends with 13 named storms

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season ends today with 13 named storms recorded, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said on Sunday that November produced no named storms and no disturbances were mentioned in the Tropical Weather Outlook at any point during the month. Officials described the final weeks of the season as “very quiet.”

The season began in June and produced 13 named storms, including eight tropical or subtropical systems, according to forecasters. Five storms reached hurricane strength, including three that intensified into Category 5 hurricanes, the highest rating on the Saffir–Simpson scale.

The most destructive storm of the season was Hurricane Melissa, which meteorologists described as the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record. Melissa made landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane in October, causing widespread devastation. More than 100 people were reported dead or missing across Jamaica, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

Only one system made landfall in the United States. Tropical Storm Chantal came ashore near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, on July 6, causing flash flooding that killed six people, according to local officials. The storm also produced multiple low-end tornadoes.

Other hurricanes, including Humberto and Imelda, generated high surf along the North Carolina coast, destroying several homes, though no casualties were reported.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued two seasonal forecasts. On May 22, NOAA predicted an above-average season, expecting 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes.

NOAA slightly lowered its forecast on August 7, projecting 13 to 18 named storms, 5 to 9 hurricanes, and 2 to 5 major hurricanes. Forecasters said unfavorable conditions limited storm formation for nearly a month through the end of August and the first half of September, covering the typical peak of the season.