World
Bus collision in southern India leaves 11 dead and more than 20 injured
A collision between two public buses in southern India killed 11 people and injured more than 20 others, according to local media reports.
The crash occurred early Sunday in Sivaganga district in the state of Tamil Nadu, according to district police. Authorities said both buses were carrying passengers when they collided on a local roadway.
According to local media reports, the crash killed 11 people and injured more than 20 others from both buses.
Images from the scene show one bus with its entire front section destroyed and another pushed off the road after the impact.
Video footage showed passengers climbing out through a shattered front window because the door had been crushed. Several injured people were seen on the ground as bystanders assisted them.
Tamil Nadu is a state in southern India along the Bay of Bengal, located roughly 1,000 miles south of New Delhi.Police said the injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Officials said an investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
