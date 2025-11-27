Legal
California man who shot K-9 and fired at officers killed by police
A man who killed a police K-9 during a search after fleeing a traffic stop in Burbank, California, was shot and killed by law enforcement, according to officials. The suspect was armed and repeatedly opened fire as officers attempted to arrest him.
The incident began on Saturday at about 6:40 p.m. during a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Street near the northbound I-5 on-ramp, according to the Burbank Police Department. Officials said a passenger fled from the vehicle, ran up the freeway on-ramp, and jumped over an embankment wall into a nearby residential neighborhood.
Police initiated a coordinated search using a helicopter and a K-9 unit. During the search, the police dog located the suspect, who opened fire and shot the animal, according to the department. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinarian but died from its injuries.
A police helicopter later found the suspect concealed in dense terrain near the I-5, still armed with a gun. The operation expanded into a joint effort involving officers from Burbank, Glendale, and Pasadena, with additional K-9 teams, crisis negotiators, and SWAT units.
Officials said officers made repeated attempts to de-escalate the situation, including communication, crisis negotiation, and the use of less-lethal systems to encourage the suspect to surrender. Despite the efforts, the suspect fired at officers, striking police vehicles. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 37-year-old Jose Domingo Ayala Alas of Palmdale. A loaded handgun was recovered at the scene.
“With profound sadness, we share the news of the passing of our beloved K9 Spike, who courageously gave his life in the line of duty after being struck by gunfire from an armed suspect,” the Burbank Police Department said in a social media post. “K9 Spike was an intelligent and devoted partner, known for his gentle nature off duty and his tenacity and dedication while serving.”
