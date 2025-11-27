Death toll from Hong Kong complex fire rises to 44; many still unaccounted for

A major fire at a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong has killed at least 44 people and injured more than 50 others, according to officials. Firefighters continued searching multiple towers for survivors as authorities reviewed earlier reports that hundreds of residents were unaccounted for.

The fire began early Wednesday morning in the Kwai Fuk Court complex in the New Territories area, according to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. Officials said the blaze affected seven of the eight residential towers.

Fire officials said 40 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others died after being taken to hospitals. A total of 56 people were rescued with injuries, according to the fire department. Seven firefighters were injured, and one firefighter died during the operation.

Authorities described the location as difficult to access and said rescue teams were advancing floor by floor. Officials said in the latest briefing that the blaze has been brought under control in four buildings, while crews are still working through the upper floors of the remaining three.

Authorities initially received 279 reports of unaccounted-for individuals, though some were duplicate distress calls. Fire Services said the number was still being verified and that an exact updated figure had not been confirmed.

Deputy Director of Fire Services Chan Hing-yung said rescue workers continued finding survivors on upper levels, including two people located on a rooftop. Chan said the department deployed more than 1,200 personnel, 196 fire engines, 98 ambulances, 11 fire hoses, eight ladder trucks, and 26 search-and-rescue teams.

Police said the fire spread rapidly due to highly flammable protective coverings and foam insulation found on the exterior walls of the buildings. Senior Superintendent Chung Lai-yee said the material “is extremely flammable” and may have accelerated the blaze. Investigators said the insulation was installed by a construction company performing repair work.

Police have arrested three men, including two company directors and an engineering consultant, on suspicion of manslaughter.

Officials said some fire-safety systems in the buildings were not functioning, though a full assessment will be conducted after the response concludes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.