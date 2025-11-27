World
Death toll from Hong Kong complex fire rises to 44; many still unaccounted for
A major fire at a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong has killed at least 44 people and injured more than 50 others, according to officials. Firefighters continued searching multiple towers for survivors as authorities reviewed earlier reports that hundreds of residents were unaccounted for.
The fire began early Wednesday morning in the Kwai Fuk Court complex in the New Territories area, according to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department. Officials said the blaze affected seven of the eight residential towers.
Fire officials said 40 victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and four others died after being taken to hospitals. A total of 56 people were rescued with injuries, according to the fire department. Seven firefighters were injured, and one firefighter died during the operation.
Authorities described the location as difficult to access and said rescue teams were advancing floor by floor. Officials said in the latest briefing that the blaze has been brought under control in four buildings, while crews are still working through the upper floors of the remaining three.
Authorities initially received 279 reports of unaccounted-for individuals, though some were duplicate distress calls. Fire Services said the number was still being verified and that an exact updated figure had not been confirmed.
Deputy Director of Fire Services Chan Hing-yung said rescue workers continued finding survivors on upper levels, including two people located on a rooftop. Chan said the department deployed more than 1,200 personnel, 196 fire engines, 98 ambulances, 11 fire hoses, eight ladder trucks, and 26 search-and-rescue teams.
Police said the fire spread rapidly due to highly flammable protective coverings and foam insulation found on the exterior walls of the buildings. Senior Superintendent Chung Lai-yee said the material “is extremely flammable” and may have accelerated the blaze. Investigators said the insulation was installed by a construction company performing repair work.
Police have arrested three men, including two company directors and an engineering consultant, on suspicion of manslaughter.
Officials said some fire-safety systems in the buildings were not functioning, though a full assessment will be conducted after the response concludes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
BREAKING: At least 36 people killed, 279 missing after fire rips through apartment buildings in Hong Kong, official says pic.twitter.com/HGW9AfTFQ1— BNO News (@BNONews) November 26, 2025
Officer-involved shooting reported outside North Colorado hospital
Afghan suspect identified in shooting of 2 National Guard members in D.C.
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
Death toll from Hong Kong complex fire rises to 44; many still unaccounted for
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Legal1 week ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World1 week ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal6 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
-
Legal1 week ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot
-
Health6 days ago
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases
-
World6 days ago
U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales