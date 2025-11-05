US News
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
At least 11 people have now been confirmed dead in the aftermath of a UPS cargo plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, according to Governor Andy Beshear.
During a briefing on Wednesday, Beshear said the crash site, which spans two areas where the aircraft first struck and where it came to rest, was left devastated by the explosion and fire.
“Where the plane hit, at best is destroyed, and what you see are mangled remnants of what was in its past completely burnt and blackened,” the governor said. “Just five or six feet away, not even the paint is disturbed on another vehicle or another building.”
Beshear said the current fatality count stands at 11 but is expected to rise to 12 by the end of the day. He added that one of the victims is a young child and that several others remain unaccounted for.
The governor confirmed that recovery efforts are now underway, marking the end of the rescue phase. “We don’t expect to find anyone else alive in the area,” Beshear said. “We now move and put the safety of the first responders at the top of the list.”
Beshear said that operations will be limited at night to prevent injuries among crews working in the debris field. The FBI has joined the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to assist with cataloging and removing debris.
Tuesday’s crash occurred shortly after 5:20 p.m. when the McDonnell Douglas MD-11F, operating as Flight UPS2976 from Louisville to Honolulu, struck several buildings shortly after takeoff, igniting multiple fires in an industrial and commercial area south of the airport.
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the crash. The NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are leading the investigation.
Death toll rises to 11 after UPS cargo plane crash in Louisville
U.S. strikes suspected drug-smuggling vessel in Eastern Pacific, killing 2
Texas Amber Alert: Infant Armani Woods last seen with woman in Austin
Prop 50 passes in California, paving way for Democrats to gain House seats
Most Viewed
-
US News6 days ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
Breaking News1 day ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World1 week ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
World3 days ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World3 days ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World4 days ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News7 days ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News1 week ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning