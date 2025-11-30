World
Death toll rises to 146 in Hong Kong housing complex fire
The death toll from the fire that swept through multiple residential towers in Hong Kong has risen to nearly 150, according to officials. Over 40 still unaccounted for.
The update was announced on Sunday, when authorities said the death toll had risen to 146 and that 79 people had been injured. Police said that as of 4 p.m., a total of 18 bodies had been recovered from residential units, stairwells, and rooftops.
Police said their casualty enquiry unit has tracked down 159 people who were previously reported missing and confirmed they are safe. Another 92 individuals reported missing were found to have died in the fire, and 37 were determined to have been injured.
More than 40 cases of missing people are still under review after officers ruled out over 100 reports due to incomplete information or because the individuals did not live in Wang Fuk Court.
Officials said search operations have been completed in four of the seven affected buildings. Identification work for 54 bodies is ongoing.
The blaze began on Wednesday afternoon and spread rapidly through the Wang Fuk Court complex in the New Territories district. Authorities have said the fire spread quickly due to flammable exterior insulation installed during construction repairs.
