Politics
Democrat Mikie Sherrill projected to win New Jersey governor’s race
Democrat Mikie Sherrill is projected to win the New Jersey governor’s race, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli and securing a third consecutive term for Democrats, according to Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ) and NBC News.
At 9:30 p.m. Eastern Time, with about 60% of votes counted, Sherrill led Ciattarelli 56.7% to 42.8%, according to DDHQ. Her victory marks the first time since 1961 that Democrats have won three consecutive gubernatorial terms in New Jersey.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who has served since 2018, was term-limited after narrowly defeating Ciattarelli by three points in 2021.
This year’s race was one of only two gubernatorial elections in the country, alongside Virginia, and has drawn national attention as an early test of voter sentiment in President Donald Trump’s second term.
Polls leading up to Election Day showed a competitive race, though Sherrill maintained a narrow advantage. Early voting, which accounted for about one-fifth of total ballots, favored Democrats by a wide margin.
Sherrill’s win follows Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s projected victory in Virginia, giving Democrats control of both gubernatorial races in 2025.
