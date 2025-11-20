Democrats respond after Trump calls them ‘seditious’ and suggests death penalty

Several Democratic lawmakers accused President Trump of promoting political violence after he labeled them “seditious” and suggested they should face the death penalty in response to a video urging military and intelligence personnel to refuse unlawful orders.

The video, posted on Tuesday, features six Democratic members of Congress addressing service members and intelligence staff. The video was posted by Sen. Elissa Slotkin and featured Slotkin, Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Chris Deluzio, Rep. Maggie Goodlander, Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, and Rep. Jason Crow.

All six lawmakers cited their military or intelligence backgrounds before addressing those currently serving in the armed forces and intelligence community.

The lawmakers said stress within the national security community was increasing and urged personnel to follow only lawful orders, stating, “You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders.”

Trump responded by writing: “It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

He also reposted a message reading, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!” and later wrote: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

The democratic lawmakers issued a joint statement in response to Trump’s comments. “No threat, intimidation, or call for violence will deter us from that sacred obligation,” they said. “Every American must unite and condemn the President’s calls for our murder and political violence.”

“Our servicemembers should know that we have their backs as they fulfill their oath to the Constitution and obligation to follow only lawful orders,” the statement added.

When asked at a briefing whether Trump was calling for the execution of members of Congress, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said “no.” She instead criticized the Democrats for encouraging military personnel to defy the chain of command.

Several Republican senators declined to comment when asked about Trump’s remarks. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he “hated” the Democrats’ video but described Trump’s response as “over the top,” according to Reuters.