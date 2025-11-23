Dispute between drivers in Phoenix leaves man and girl dead, 2 others injured

A shooting that followed a dispute between two drivers in south Phoenix left a 30-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl dead, according to officials. A woman and a second child were also wounded.

The shooting occurred on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of a Lowe’s store near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Officials said the confrontation began when the drivers of a light-colored passenger car and a white SUV pulled into the lot and a dispute escalated into a physical fight.

Police said both men returned to their vehicles, at which point the man in the passenger car opened fire on the SUV, firing several rounds. Witnesses told investigators that a woman in the SUV also fired shots during the incident.

Police said the SUV carried two adults and three children. The man driving the SUV, identified as 30-year-old Quincy Polk, was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-year-old girl in the vehicle, identified as Envy Cardenas, died at a hospital.

The woman in the SUV was also shot and remains in critical condition as of Sunday. A second child sustained injuries that are not life-threatening, while a third child in the vehicle was not hit.

Sgt. Brian Bower said officers found “several shell casings at the scene,” and that the shooter remained there when officers arrived. The suspect was taken into custody and later transported to a hospital for what police described as unrelated medical issues.

A few bystanders were also affected when rounds struck their vehicles, according to Bower, but no additional injuries were reported.

“There is no indication at this time that they knew each other,” Bower said. Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses to determine whether the shooting was related to road rage or was targeted.