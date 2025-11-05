World
Driver arrested after deliberately ramming pedestrians and cyclists on French island
A man was arrested after deliberately ramming pedestrians and cyclists in western France, injuring at least nine people, according to local officials. Authorities said the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar” as he was taken into custody, though his motive remains unclear.
The attacks happened on Wednesday morning in the towns of Saint-Pierre-d’Oléron and Dolus-d’Oléron on the island of Oléron, according to Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez.
“Two victims are in critical condition and three others are injured,” Nuñez said, adding that the suspect was detained by gendarmes and that an investigation is underway.
Thibault Brechkoff, the mayor of Dolus-d’Oléron, said several accidents occurred when a man intentionally rammed vehicles and struck people. “Nine people are affected and are in the hands of firefighters and emergency medical teams,” Brechkoff said.
According to Le Parisien, the suspect, identified as Jean G., 35, drove a small car in a 35-minute rampage between the two towns, hitting several cyclists and pedestrians, most of them on roadside paths, before being stopped by police.
Residents described the suspect as a “discreet man with fragile mental health,” Le Parisien reported.
According to BMFTV, the man was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. Police said they had to use a taser to subdue him after he exited his car and tried to set it on fire. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar,” according to the La Rochelle prosecutor’s office, which said it is too early to determine his motive.
The La Rochelle prosecutor’s office is leading the investigation, while France’s national anti-terrorism prosecutor said it is “monitoring” the case.
