US News
Earthquakes rattle area between Salinas and Hollister, California
A series of earthquakes struck an area between Salinas and Hollister in central California, with the largest measuring magnitude 4.0, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
The sequence began at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, when a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded south of San Juan Bautista, according to the USGS. A magnitude 3.9 followed at 1:38 p.m., and the largest quake, a magnitude 4.0, occurred at 1:57 p.m.
The epicenters were located about 3 miles south of San Juan Bautista, in the region between Salinas and Hollister, according to USGS data. The earthquakes were recorded at a shallow depth of approximately 5.1 miles.
Reports submitted to the USGS indicated light shaking was experienced in the immediate epicentral area. Weak shaking was noted as far north as San Francisco and other parts of the Bay Area.
“I didn’t feel the first two, but the third one really moved the ground up,” a user in Prunedale reported to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). Another described the earthquake as a “big boom” with the “whole house shaking.”
USGS data notes that this area of California commonly experiences earthquake swarms, and many events occur at shallow depths, making them more strongly felt at lower magnitudes but over limited distances.
Earthquakes rattle area between Salinas and Hollister, California
Coast Guard ends search for missing aircraft over Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans
Military officers seize power in Guinea-Bissau and remove President Embaló
Mexico’s September human bird flu case confirmed as H5N2
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Legal1 week ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
Legal22 hours ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
World1 week ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal7 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
-
Legal1 week ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot
-
Health7 days ago
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases