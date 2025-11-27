US News
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
An explosion destroyed a home in Oakland, Maine, injuring at least one person and sending debris across a residential neighborhood, according to local officials and media reports.
The explosion was reported Thursday afternoon at a house on Lakeview Drive in Oakland, where investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office were responding, according to the department.
Lt. Aaron Turcotte with Maine State Police said an initial report indicated one person was injured, according to Bangor Daily News. The person’s condition and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.
Photos from the scene show the home reduced to debris, with flames burning amid what’s left of the residence. Nearby homes and vehicles appeared to have sustained visible damage.
A witness in Fairfield wrote on social media, “We’re in Fairfield and we heard a big bang and it shook the house just a few minutes ago.”
Oakland is a town in Kennebec County in central Maine, located about 15 miles northwest of Augusta. Officials said the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
