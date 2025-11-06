FAA orders 10% flight cut at 40 U.S. markets as shutdown strains air traffic system

The Federal Aviation Administration has directed all major U.S. airlines to reduce flight schedules at 40 markets starting Friday, as the government shutdown worsens staffing shortages among air traffic controllers and other federal aviation workers.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Wednesday that the shutdown, now in its sixth week, has left thousands of federal employees without pay and has begun to strain the nation’s airspace system.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency will implement a 10% reduction in flight capacity at the 40 most congested airports to “relieve pressure” on controllers. He said the measures will extend beyond commercial flights and include restrictions on private air traffic, space launches, and visual flight rules operations in certain markets.

“We are 2,000 air traffic controllers short,” Duffy said. “Because of the financial pressures at home, many are taking side jobs, and as a result, we’ve seen staffing pressures throughout our airspace.”

Article continues below the player

Duffy said air traffic controllers received only a partial paycheck in early October and no pay since then. “They will have gone a month without any pay,” he said. “We are noticing that additional pressure is building in the system, and I anticipate there will be additional disruptions.”

United Airlines said in a statement that the FAA and the Department of Transportation have directed every airline “to meaningfully reduce their schedules” as part of the plan to maintain safety. The airline said its long-haul international and hub-to-hub routes will not be affected, but reductions will apply to regional and domestic mainline flights.

American Airlines said it expects most of its operations to remain unaffected but warned of possible disruptions as the FAA finalizes the list of impacted flights. “Disrupting plans is the last thing we want,” the airline said in a message to customers, noting that travelers will be notified directly if their flights are affected.

The shutdown, which began on October 1 after Congress failed to pass a federal funding bill, has become the longest in U.S. history, surpassing the 35-day record set during President Trump’s first term.

Officials warned that if the shutdown continues, additional flight restrictions could follow in the coming weeks.