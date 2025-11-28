Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 94 as search continues

The death toll from the massive fire that swept through multiple residential towers in a Hong Kong housing complex has risen to more than 90, according to the Hong Kong Fire Services Department.

Fire officials confirmed the death toll at 94 during an early-morning briefing on Friday. They said 76 people had been injured, including 11 firefighters.

The fire began on Wednesday afternoon at the Kwai Fuk Court complex in the New Territories area of Hong Kong and has now been declared under control, though some units remain burning, according to the department.

Fire officials said crews worked through the night, conducting door-to-door searches across multiple towers. Derek Armstrong Chan, deputy director of the Fire Services Department, said that all units were expected to be searched by morning.

Authorities said earlier that hundreds of residents were initially reported unaccounted for, though some of the distress calls were duplicates. On Thursday, Fire Chief Executive John Lee said 279 people had been listed as unaccounted for as officials continued verifying the number.

A full accounting of missing residents would be provided after the operation concludes.

The fire, one of the deadliest in Hong Kong in decades, tore through seven of the complex’s eight towers. Rapid fire spread was attributed to flammable exterior insulation installed during construction repairs.

Police have arrested three men, including two company directors and an engineering consultant, on suspicion of manslaughter. Officials said some fire-safety systems at the complex were not functioning, though a full assessment will follow once rescue operations end.