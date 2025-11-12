House Democrats release Epstein emails alleging Trump spent hours with “victim”

House Oversight Committee Democrats released newly obtained email correspondence from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, including a 2011 message in which Epstein allegedly wrote that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with a person whose name was redacted as “VICTIM,” according to the committee.

The emails were made public on Wednesday as part of a document production of roughly 23,000 files currently under review by Oversight Democrats and Ranking Member Robert Garcia.

In a 2011 email to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote that Donald Trump “spent hours at my house” with a person whose name was redacted as “VICTIM,” referring to Trump as a “dog that hasn’t barked.”

In a separate 2019 message to author Michael Wolff, Epstein wrote that Trump “knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop,” according to Oversight Democrats.

Another email from 2015 shows Epstein and Wolff discussing whether they could “craft an answer” for Trump ahead of a CNN interview, with Wolff writing that if Trump denied being “on the plane or to the house,” it would give Epstein “valuable PR and political currency.”

A spokesperson for Oversight Democrats, Sara Guerrero, said the committee has redacted all victim names from the materials. “We don’t confirm or deny the names of victims,” she said. “Our commitment is to keep their identities private out of respect for them and their families.”

President Trump responded in a social media post, calling the matter “the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax” and accusing Democrats of trying to divert attention from the federal shutdown.

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects,” Trump said. He added that “any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats.”