Man collapses during Oval Office press conference

A man collapsed behind President Trump during an Oval Office event on expanding access to popular weight-loss medications, briefly interrupting the press conference, according to the White House.

The incident occurred on Thursday as Trump announced new agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and lower prices for obesity treatments Zepbound and Wegovy. Officials rushed to assist the man, who was later identified as a representative from one of the companies.

“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”

The man was aided immediately by medical personnel before being escorted out for further evaluation.

Article continues below the player

When the event resumed about half an hour later, Trump told reporters the man had recovered. “One of the representatives of the companies got a little bit lightheaded,” Trump said. “You saw him go down and he’s fine. They just sent him out there. He’s got doctor’s care but he is fine.”

The White House did not release additional details about the medical incident.