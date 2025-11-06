Politics
Man collapses during Oval Office press conference
A man collapsed behind President Trump during an Oval Office event on expanding access to popular weight-loss medications, briefly interrupting the press conference, according to the White House.
The incident occurred on Thursday as Trump announced new agreements with drugmakers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to expand coverage and lower prices for obesity treatments Zepbound and Wegovy. Officials rushed to assist the man, who was later identified as a representative from one of the companies.
“During the Most Favored Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay.”
The man was aided immediately by medical personnel before being escorted out for further evaluation.
When the event resumed about half an hour later, Trump told reporters the man had recovered. “One of the representatives of the companies got a little bit lightheaded,” Trump said. “You saw him go down and he’s fine. They just sent him out there. He’s got doctor’s care but he is fine.”
The White House did not release additional details about the medical incident.
Global AI Slowdown Raises Stakes for Business Continuity and IT Operations
Why the turboprop was invented and how it became an aviation standard
Top Challenges in MD Registration and How Technology Can Help
Senate rejects measure to limit Trump’s military actions against Venezuela
Most Viewed
-
US News1 week ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
Breaking News2 days ago
At least 3 dead, 11 injured after UPS cargo plane crashes near Louisville airport
-
World4 days ago
Strong 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Afghanistan; felt across Pakistan
-
World4 days ago
Protesters storm government building in Mexico after killing of local mayor
-
World5 days ago
10 people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
-
US News1 week ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News1 day ago
5 firefighters injured in vehicle explosion in the Bronx, NYC
-
US News1 week ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning