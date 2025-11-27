Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths

The number of Marburg virus infections in southern Ethiopia has risen to 12, and eight people have died in the outbreak, according to health officials.

The new cases were reported on Thursday in the Ministry of Health’s daily situation report, marking an increase of two since Tuesday and one additional death since Wednesday. The number of cases has doubled in a week; last Thursday, officials reported six confirmed infections and three deaths.



Marburg virus disease is a severe hemorrhagic fever caused by a filovirus related to Ebola. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials.

The outbreak was first announced on November 3, when the Ministry of Health reported that eight people in Jinka town, in Ethiopia’s Southern Region, had been identified as suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever. Since then, the number of tests conducted among close contacts has increased to 122.

Officials said surveillance teams were conducting field assessments, laboratory testing, contact tracing, house-to-house visits, and community monitoring to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Article continues below the player

The Ministry of Health continues to urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience bleeding, fever, vomiting, or other symptoms associated with viral hemorrhagic fevers. It also advised health facilities to strengthen screening, diagnosis, and reporting.

Previous outbreaks in Africa have resulted in fatality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on early detection and available care. This is the first Marburg virus outbreak reported in Ethiopia since the virus was identified.