Health
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths
The number of Marburg virus infections in southern Ethiopia has risen to 12, and eight people have died in the outbreak, according to health officials.
The new cases were reported on Thursday in the Ministry of Health’s daily situation report, marking an increase of two since Tuesday and one additional death since Wednesday. The number of cases has doubled in a week; last Thursday, officials reported six confirmed infections and three deaths.
Marburg virus disease is a severe hemorrhagic fever caused by a filovirus related to Ebola. The virus spreads through contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials.
The outbreak was first announced on November 3, when the Ministry of Health reported that eight people in Jinka town, in Ethiopia’s Southern Region, had been identified as suspected cases of hemorrhagic fever. Since then, the number of tests conducted among close contacts has increased to 122.
Officials said surveillance teams were conducting field assessments, laboratory testing, contact tracing, house-to-house visits, and community monitoring to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further spread.
The Ministry of Health continues to urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience bleeding, fever, vomiting, or other symptoms associated with viral hemorrhagic fevers. It also advised health facilities to strengthen screening, diagnosis, and reporting.
Previous outbreaks in Africa have resulted in fatality rates ranging from 24% to 88%, depending on early detection and available care. This is the first Marburg virus outbreak reported in Ethiopia since the virus was identified.
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 94 as search continues
Trump says U.S. to begin targeting land routes used by Venezuelan traffickers
Trump announces death of National Guard member shot near White House
Marburg outbreak in Ethiopia rises to 12 cases and 8 deaths
Most Viewed
-
World4 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 day ago
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
-
Legal1 week ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World1 week ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
US News7 hours ago
Explosion destroys home in Oakland, Maine; at least 1 injured
-
Legal1 week ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
-
Legal1 week ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot
-
Health1 week ago
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases