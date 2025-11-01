Breaking News
Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
Multiple people have been stabbed on board a passenger train in the Huntingdon area of England, according to witnesses and local officials. Two people have been arrested.
The incident happened at around 7:39 p.m. on Saturday when armed police were called to reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train which was traveling from Doncaster to London’s King’s Cross.
“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested,” Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in an emailed statement. “A number of people have been taken to hospital.”
The statement added: “The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”
Footage from witnesses showed a large number of police vehicles and ambulances in the area. There was no official word on the exact number of victims or their conditions.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”
Huntingdon is a town about 16 miles northwest of Cambridge or 56 miles north of central London.
Huge emergency response #Huntingdon pic.twitter.com/h5tq3oM38l— luke carter (@LCES2012) November 1, 2025
Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England
YouTube TV drops Disney’s ABC and ESPN after companies fail to reach deal
New suspect arrested in killing of D.C. congressional intern
2 sentenced in Iran-backed plot to assassinate journalist Masih Alinejad
Most Viewed
-
US News2 days ago
JetBlue flight diverts to Tampa after altitude drop injures at least 15
-
US News1 week ago
Unwarned tornado suspected in Fort Worth as storms cause damage and power outages
-
World6 days ago
U.S. Navy helicopter and fighter jet crash in South China Sea; all crew rescued
-
Legal7 days ago
Multiple injured in shooting at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania
-
US News3 days ago
Trump says U.S. will resume nuclear weapons testing ‘on an equal basis’
-
US News4 days ago
Damage reported in Kilgore, Texas following tornado warning
-
World6 days ago
Melissa could make landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 hurricane
-
Legal4 days ago
3 killed in murder-suicide involving Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel