Multiple people stabbed on train in Huntingdon, England

Multiple people have been stabbed on board a passenger train in the Huntingdon area of England, according to witnesses and local officials. Two people have been arrested.

The incident happened at around 7:39 p.m. on Saturday when armed police were called to reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train which was traveling from Doncaster to London’s King’s Cross.

“Armed officers attended and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested,” Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in an emailed statement. “A number of people have been taken to hospital.”

The statement added: “The incident remains ongoing and the A1307 has been closed as you approach the town centre.”

Footage from witnesses showed a large number of police vehicles and ambulances in the area. There was no official word on the exact number of victims or their conditions.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning. My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police.”

Huntingdon is a town about 16 miles northwest of Cambridge or 56 miles north of central London.