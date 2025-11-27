Officer-involved shooting reported outside North Colorado hospital

An officer-involved shooting took place outside a hospital in Greeley, Colorado, according to officials. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The shooting was reported on Wednesday near the North Colorado Medical Center at 1801 16th Street, according to a 5:33 p.m. post from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information about the suspect, the circumstances, or the identities of those involved has been released.

The sheriff’s office said the 19th Judicial CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) has been activated and is investigating the incident, adding that there is no danger to the public.

A witness who said she was visiting her father at the hospital said that she “heard the shots” and saw “a guy being pulled out of his car by the cops and them performing CPR on him.”

KUSA reported that the shooting occurred just outside the hospital, with witnesses saying the incident happened near the emergency room entrance.

North Colorado Medical Center is one of the primary medical facilities serving Weld County and the surrounding region in northern Colorado, located about 50 miles northeast of Denver.