Legal
Officer-involved shooting reported outside North Colorado hospital
An officer-involved shooting took place outside a hospital in Greeley, Colorado, according to officials. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.
The shooting was reported on Wednesday near the North Colorado Medical Center at 1801 16th Street, according to a 5:33 p.m. post from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. No additional information about the suspect, the circumstances, or the identities of those involved has been released.
The sheriff’s office said the 19th Judicial CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) has been activated and is investigating the incident, adding that there is no danger to the public.
A witness who said she was visiting her father at the hospital said that she “heard the shots” and saw “a guy being pulled out of his car by the cops and them performing CPR on him.”
KUSA reported that the shooting occurred just outside the hospital, with witnesses saying the incident happened near the emergency room entrance.
North Colorado Medical Center is one of the primary medical facilities serving Weld County and the surrounding region in northern Colorado, located about 50 miles northeast of Denver.
Officer-involved shooting reported outside North Colorado hospital
Afghan suspect identified in shooting of 2 National Guard members in D.C.
Utah Amber Alert: Jessika Francisco abducted by sex offender in Ogden
Death toll from Hong Kong complex fire rises to 44; many still unaccounted for
Most Viewed
-
World3 days ago
Ethiopian volcano erupts for first time in thousands of years
-
Legal1 week ago
Michigan man JD Vance sentenced to 2 years for threatening Trump and JD Vance
-
Legal1 week ago
Woman in critical condition after being set on fire on Chicago train
-
World1 week ago
Hurricane Melissa registered 252 mph wind gust, breaking global record
-
Legal6 days ago
Suspect in San Diego stabbing shot by authorities after fleeing into Mexico
-
Legal1 week ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Dallas Walmart parking lot
-
Health6 days ago
Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia grows to 6 confirmed cases
-
World6 days ago
U.S. sanctions companies and vessels accused of aiding Iranian military oil sales